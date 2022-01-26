IMF sees Brazil as the worst performer among major economies in 2022

The Brazilian economy should grow close to zero this year, predicts the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a report released this Tuesday (25/1).
Three months ago, the forecast was for a GDP growth of 1.5%. Now, expectations have been revised up to just 0.3%. According to the institution, the reasons for the pessimism are the rise in inflation and the increase in interest rates, “which will weigh on domestic demand”.
Brazil was not the only country whose performance is expected to decline for the IMF. The scissor hit the global economy, which had a reduced high estimate from 4.9% to 4.4%.
The report also points out that the United States and Mexico also had their growth projections cut by 1.2 points, as did Brazil. Despite this, countries are expected to grow 4% and 2.8% this year, respectively. While China and India are expected to rise 4.8% and 9%. This means that Brazil will have the worst performance among the main economies in the world.
The document published on Tuesday indicates that the global economy has entered a weaker year than previously expected. The losses are due to the omicron variant of Covid-19, which made the pandemic intensify in countries that already had the disease under control.