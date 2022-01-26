IMF sharply lowers Brazil’s growth forecast from 1.5% to 0.3% in 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered Brazil’s growth forecast from 1.5% to 0.3% this year, the lowest expansion of a group of 26 countries, including the main advanced and emerging economies, whose estimates were disclosed in the updated World Economic Outlook report. For 2023, the IMF also lowered the forecast made in October for Brazil, from 2.0% to 1.6%, which is the second lowest performance in this set, behind only the 1.4% increase in the Domestic Product. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of South Africa.

In percentage points, Brazil, Mexico and the USA registered the same magnitude of reduction in the growth estimate for this year: 1.2 percentage points.

For 2023, the size of the decrease was the second largest, 0.4 percentage point, a revision that also occurred with Indonesia, whose expansion projection dropped from 6.4% to 6.0%. The worst change was in Kazakhstan, down 2.7 percentage points from 5.8% to 3.1%.

The IMF lowered its forecasts for Brazil in a global context of a slowdown in the world economy, caused in large part by the continuous supply difficulties in international production chains and a strong increase in energy and food prices, which generated a substantial increase in the inflation around the world. The expressive rise in the IPCA, which rose 10.06% last year, led the Copom to adopt an intense cycle of high interest rates, which has an impact on the level of national activity.

The slower pace of global growth was registered by some large emerging countries, highlights the IMF, also highlighting the cases of China and Mexico. “Perspectives also weakened in Brazil, where the fight against inflation provoked a strong monetary policy response, which will weigh on domestic demand. A similar dynamic is at work in Mexico, albeit to a lesser extent.”

The update of the International Monetary Fund report focused exclusively on the economic growth projections of the analyzed countries.

