In A Place in the Sun, Ravi punches rival at Joy’s funeral: ‘Coward!’ TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will lose his temper during Joy’s (Lara Tremouroux) burial in Um Lugar ao Sol. (Cauã Reymond). “ Get her name out of your mouth, coward! “, says the ex-driver, before punching his rival in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Joy will have a tragic death this Wednesday (26) . The girl will walk through the streets of Rio de Janeiro to paint buildings and fall off an overpass. She will die instantly, and Ravi will still witness the ugly accident.

On Thursday (27), the tagger’s family and friends will gather to say goodbye to her. Dismayed, the character played by Juan Paiva will still have to face Damón at the funeral. As seen in the plot, Joy left Ravi for the rapper and decided to run away with him. Their story, however, did not work out. The artist stole the money from his ex-companion and disappeared.

The goiano will see the enemy talking to Adel (Samantha Jones): “You may not believe it, but I liked her, I really liked her”, says the rhymer.

Ravi will hear the boy’s comment and will be furious at the stoic face. Nervous, he will scream: “What did you take my wife to? To leave her like garbage? You didn’t respect her when she was alive, because she respects now and leaks! You’re not worth a penny of the money you stole from her, you bastard! Get her name out of your mouth, you coward!” He will still push him away, and the two will exchange punches.

Worried, Christian/Renato will intervene in the confusion and take his friend out of the fight. He will calm him down and take the boy home.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: