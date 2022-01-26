In Brazil, 64.3% of those who renegotiated debts are back in arrears

The tightness in the consumer’s pocket, due to double-digit inflation, the drop in income, the still high unemployment and the reduction of emergency aid, led a larger contingent of Brazilians who had managed to get off the default list in 2020 to return to the default in 2021.

Last year, 64.3% of defaulters who renegotiated debts in 2020 failed to pay their commitments on time, at least once, and were defaulters again, reveals a national survey by Boa Vista, a company specializing in credit analysis, obtained by the Estadão.

The survey considers individuals who have defaulted due to non-payment of any type of bill (water, electricity, condominium, school tuition, for example) reported by the creditor to the bureau and includes not only debts contracted with the financial system.

This indicator, called the “non-payment” index, stood at 51.8% in 2019 and 53.1% in 2020. Although the current series of the index begins in 2019, the Boa Vista economist responsible for the study, Flávio Calife , points out that historically, due to the characteristics of the Brazilian credit market, repayment has always fluctuated between 40% and 50%. “In 2021, repayment took a bump from the 50% standard and went to over 60%,” he says.

Calife attributes this jump to the fluctuation in consumer income in 2021. Last year, there was a drop in the value of emergency aid, which was halved compared to 2020. In addition, unemployment remains high, despite the decline, and the opening of new vacancies has been driven by informal employment, with lower remuneration.

Not to mention inflation, which ended 2021 with a high of 10.06%, the highest since 2015 according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, and a strong increase in basic items. Pressured inflation eroded the population’s purchasing power and was another factor that contributed to its return to default.

up trends

Lawyer Luciana Vitale Ferraz de Carvalho, 54, added to the statistics of defaulters. In 2020, she had renegotiated the 2019 Brazilian Bar Association annuity debt of a little over R$1,000. She entered 2021 owing the last of the ten renegotiated installments, was unable to pay the year’s tuition and became delinquent again. “I thought I was going to put the house in order, but it all came back again. Debt keeps people awake at night,” she says.

The reason that prevented her from honoring her commitments was the fall in the purchasing power of her income, eroded by the soaring inflation of basic items, such as food and energy.

Last week, the lawyer returned to the renegotiation table with the class entity. The debt of about R$ 1.6 thousand in arrears was divided into five installments. But Luciana was asking for a larger installment. “I started 2022 with a 2021 debt and the perspective is that I won’t be able to fulfill it, I needed a longer term”, she argues.

The increase in the share of defaulters in 2021 is another factor that reinforces the trend of consumer delinquency to 2022, in the face of an adverse macroeconomic scenario, with high interest rates and weak activity.

However, Boa Vista’s annual defaulter record indicator, which measures the amount of overdue debt, closed 2021 with a drop of 4.3% compared to 2020 and the renegotiation index of unpaid credits increased by 2, 9% in the same period. The two annual results can give the impression that the scenario is favorable to the reduction of the default. But the monthly performance reveals another reality.

In December, the default rate at Boa Vista rose 5% from the previous month, seasonally adjusted. It was the tenth high in a row.

Flávio Calife, economist at Boa Vista, says that there was a sharp drop in default in 2020. But the indicator accumulated in 12 months has risen month by month since last year. In March 2021, it fell by 21.4% and ended the year with a decline of 4.3%. The outlook is for high default rates.

Campaign

Aware of this movement, Banco Santander has just started a campaign to renegotiate overdue debts and offer more credit. The more than 3,000 branches opened on Saturday to directly renegotiate with defaulters, under the slogan of the “debt debt” campaign.

Vanessa Lobato, executive vice president of Retail at Santander, does not reveal the default numbers, but admits that the situation is more difficult. She argues that it’s two pandemic years with high inflation and a seasonal start-of-the-year period, with tax expenses, school enrollment. “It is a combination that makes the scenario more difficult to keep accounts up to date, regardless of whether it is a new or renegotiated debt.”

The bank default measured by the Central Bank (BC), which considers the figures in arrears, closed November at 4.3% for individuals. This is a lower result than before the pandemic, of 5.1% in February 2020. Rubens Sardenberg, chief economist at Febraban, says that there is an expectation of a certain increase in delinquency due to the scenario of lower growth, but not it’s explosive. “We do not expect a significant deterioration in delinquency levels.”