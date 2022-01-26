In fall, Bitcoin is living ‘crypto winter’, says expert

On Monday (24), Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since July 2021. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading for less than US$ 33 thousand, in a downward sequence that has been observed in recent days. Although it is currently recovering and costing upwards of $36,000, the value is still close to 50% below of the record $69,000 in November.

The other cryptocurrencies appear to be following the trend of the market leader. Ethereum has dropped to half its November peak value; already Solana stayed 65% below of your record. Since Bitcoin’s all-time high, the cryptocurrency market has had a $1 trillion loss.

Investors are calling the current moment a “crypto winter”Source: Reproduction: Kanchanara/Unsplash

“Crypto Winter”

The negative movement in cryptocurrency trading has been causing some investors to call the moment a “crypto winter”. The most recent market “winter” took place between late 2017 and early 2018, when Bitcoin reached a value 80% below of historic highs.

According to David Marcus, andMeta’s X-Cryptocurrency Chief, “it is during the crypto winters that the best entrepreneurs build the best companies”. For him, this is the time to focus on solving real problems instead of just pushing tokens.