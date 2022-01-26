Infected and vaccinated people acquire ‘superimmunity’, study says

People infected with the new cSARS-CoV-2 oronavirus and who are vaccinated acquire “superimmunity”, much superior to the immunological protection of those who just received the vaccine, shows a study released this Tuesday (25).





“Immune response measured in blood serum revealed more abundant and effective antibodies than immunity generated by vaccination alone”, indicate research findings from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), in the United States, published in the journal Science Immunology.





The study was done before the emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, but researchers expect hybrid immune responses to be similar to the new variant considered highly transmissible.









“It makes no difference whether a person is infected and then vaccinated or if he is vaccinated and then infected. In both cases, you will get a very robust, incredibly high immune response,” he assured. Fikadu Tafesseco-author of the study and professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at OHSU, quoted in a statement from the institution.





The research involved 104 people vaccinated against Covid-19 and divided into three groups: 42 vaccinated without infection, 31 vaccinated after infection and 31 infected after vaccination.





With study participants controlled for age, sex, and time of vaccination and infection, the researchers collected blood samples from each who had been exposed to three live SARS-CoV-2 virus variants in a laboratory setting.





The OHSU experts concluded that the two groups with “hybrid immunity” – infected and vaccinated – generated higher levels of immunity compared to the vaccinated group without infection.





“The expectation at this point is that many vaccinated people will end up infected and therefore with a form of hybrid immunity,” said Bill Messer professor of immunology and infectious diseases at OHSU, also quoted in the statement.





For Marcel Curlin, professor of infectiology at the North American institution, the immunity conferred by natural infection varies” from person to person, but when combined with vaccination, “almost always provides very strong responses”.





“The results indicate the time when SARS-CoV-2 could become a mild endemic infection, such as seasonal respiratory tract illness, rather than a pandemic,” Curlin said.





Covid-19 has caused 5.59 million deaths worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic. The respiratory disease is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.





The new variant omicronclassified as worrying and very contagious by the World Health Organization (WHO), has been registered in Southern Africa and, since the South African health authorities gave the alert in November, has become dominant in several countries.

