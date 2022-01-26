IPCA-15: above-expected data in January is negative and reinforces Selic forecasts at 10.75% in February, economists point out

The Broad National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15), considered a preview of the country’s official inflation, rose 0.58% in January compared to December, above the forecast of economists consulted by the Refinitiv, up 0.43%.

In the annual comparison, the increase was 10.20%, also above the estimated 10.04% inflation.

In the opinion of economists in the financial market, although it has decelerated from the 0.78% rise in the previous month, the data released this Wednesday (26) is still negative and reinforces the bets on raising the Selic rate at the next meeting of the Policy Committee. (Copom) to 10.75% per year – in line with what was projected by the Central Bank’s Focus report. Currently, the Selic is at 9.25% per year.

“In addition to a bad number, the data also show a very challenging scenario for inflation. Services and industrial goods continue to indicate that the pressures arising from bottlenecks in the supply chain and from the reopening of the economy remain relevant”, points out Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo.

The economist also believes that, with the arrival of the ômicron variant in the country, the restrictions on supply should make the pressure on these prices last. “This data, even if it indicates a still challenging inflation for the Brazilian economy, should not, at least for the next Copom meeting, change the expected course of monetary policy.”

The opinion is shared by Felipe Sichel, chief strategist at Modalmais, who says he expects a 150bps rise in the Selic rate in February.

According to him, the IPCA continues with an unfavorable composition, with widespread accelerations and concentrated setbacks. The drop in Transport observed in January, he says, should not be repeated in the coming months, given the lag in gasoline and the dynamics of airline tickets.

On the other hand, the assessment is that the pressures on the underlying measures, both in industry and in services and cores, show significant persistence.

“These surprises add bullish risk to our forecast for the closed IPCA for January, currently at 0.37%”, he says.

Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at BRA, believes that the result seems to make it difficult for the Copom to speak more “dovish” (to keep interest rates at a lower level), which will meet next week.

For the March meeting, Nishimura points out that there is more doubt regarding the trajectory of interest rates, with greater pricing by the market of a reduction in the pace, to a rise of 1 point.

Alberto Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs, says that the current scenario calls for caution.

In a report, he writes that inflation, in addition to being very high, is highly widespread. Furthermore, he cites a growing risk that retroactive wage and price-setting mechanisms (with the redefinition of wage contracts incorporating cost-of-living adjustments) keep inflation rising inertial (fixed).

“The current challenging inflation scenario and the ‘hawkish’ pivot [favorável a juros mais altos] of the Fomc require a conservative calibration of monetary policy.”

