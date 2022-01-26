IPOs canceled in 2022 reach 12 with Madero and Ish Tech withdrawn

Madero and ISH Tech are the latest companies to back out of plans to go public on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3 (B3SA3). As a result, the number of IPO withdrawals (initial offering of shares) in January this year reached 12, according to information made available on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).
The Madero group released the prospectus of the offer in August 2021, through which it sought to raise BRL 1 billion. Bad market conditions, however, threw a bucket of cold water on the restaurant chain’s plans. The offer was expected to take place between October and November. After being postponed to January and now abandoned.
In November, Madero received a contribution of R$ 300 million from the private equity firm Carlyle Group, with a focus on the company’s expansion, according to a statement sent to the CVM.
ISH Tech, a cybersecurity company from Espírito Santo, also formalized the request to go public, with the CVM, in August last year. The company also postponed its IPO in October, with plans to resume earlier this year, but it also dropped out.
So far, 12 companies have dropped out of the IPO this month:
01/06 – Monte Rodovias
01/06 – Ammo Retail
06/01 – Dori Alimentos
01/06 – Environmental ESG
01/10 – True
01/13 – Claranet
01/14 – Cencosud
01/17 – Coty
01/18 – Fulwood
01/18 – Cantu
01/24 – Wood
01/24 – ISH Tech
With Estadão Content