Iran considers negotiating directly with US if necessary to reach nuclear deal

Iran is considering a direct dialogue with the United States during the current negotiations on its nuclear program, which are taking place in Vienna, Austria, if necessary to reach a “good agreement”, indicated this Monday (24) the minister. of Iranian Foreign Affairs.

“Iran is not currently speaking directly to the United States,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on television.

“However, if during the negotiation process we reach a point where, in order to reach a good agreement with solid guarantees, it is necessary to hold talks with the United States, we will not leave that out of our work agenda,” he added.

The 2015 agreement known by the acronym JCPOA, reached by Iran, the US, Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany, offered the possibility of lifting sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for the Islamic Republic to limit the scope of its nuclear program. .

However, in 2018, the United States decided to unilaterally withdraw from the agreement and reinstate sanctions, which caused Tehran to fail to fulfill its obligations.

Last year, negotiations to try to revitalize the agreement resumed and the United States has participated in them indirectly.

According to the Iranian minister, the “indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States” are taking place “through [do diplomata da União Europeia Enrique] Mora and one or two countries present at the Vienna talks”.

“However, the American side is sending messages through different channels that it seeks to have direct conversations with Iran,” the chancellor added during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters in Tehran.

The negotiations, whose objective is to reincorporate Washington into the agreement and ensure that Iran returns to fulfill its commitments, began in April, but ended up being suspended in June due to the electoral process in Iran, in which the current president Ebrahim Raisi was elected, being resumed again in November.

