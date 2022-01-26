Iran provides a Boeing 747-300 for Venezuela to transport cargo to and from the east

The newest cargo aircraft to be operated by Venezuelan state-owned Conviasa was spotted at Mehrabad airport in Tehran. It is a Boeing 747-300M that has flown before with Mahan Air and will be operated by EMTRASUR Cargo soon.

A photo of the aircraft was posted by Dara Zarbaf on Instagram.





According to data obtained by the partner website Aviacionline through ch-aviation, the aircraft is 36 years old, with more than 84,000 flight hours in more than 14,000 cycles operated. It was handed over to UTA – Union de Transports Aériens – in January 1986, where it operated until the company closed in 1992, when it joined Air France as F-GETA.

The aircraft was withdrawn from service in 2006 and sold to Mahan Air in 2007, where it operated under the registration EP-MND. The 747-300 is already registered with its Venezuelan brand YV-3531 and was named “Luisa Cáceres de Arismendi”.

The jet is already in the final preparations to fly to Venezuela and its operations should begin at the new General en Jefe “José Félix Ribas” international airport, located in the city of Maracay. In the presentation of Conviasa’s plans during the Aeronautical Technology Expo 2021, the state-owned airline indicated that it intends to use the new airfield as its main cargo hub.

Former Mahan Air 747-300(M) in Tehran now operating for Emtrasur Cargo. https://t.co/eVR7Pyf2tU © mohammadreza mousapor pic.twitter.com/Hjl4LUJu8v — JetPhotos (@JetPhotos) January 24, 2022





Conviasa follows the current trend of many airline operators around the world to have exclusive aircraft for the transport of cargo. During the pandemic, the airline removed the seats from the Airbus A340 to carry out cargo operations and transport supplies and vaccines to meet the health emergency in its country.

EMTRASUR Cargo is a subsidiary of Conviasa created in November 2021, and its objective is the planning, administration, control of air cargo and mail operations and activities at national and international level. The Boeing 747-300 will be operated by an Iranian crew and is expected to fly to Iran, China and Russia.