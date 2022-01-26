IRB action (IRBR3), which melted 50% in the last year, hit rock bottom? – Money Times

Genial Investimentos reduced the target price for the shares of the IRB (IRBR3), from BRL 4.00 to BRL 2.80, which implies a potential drop of 11.4% over the closing of Monday (25). The recommendation is to sell.

Last week, UBS BB also lowered the price target for IRB shares, from BRL 5 to BRL 3.60, following with a sell recommendation. The share was traded at R$3.25 this Tuesday (21), up 2.85%.

Genial’s latest valuation came after the company reported a net loss of Rs.$113.8 million in November last year, and at a time when the company’s shares are accumulating an annual decline of more than 50%.

Genial sees uncertainty regarding the long-term ROE (return on equity), continuity of impacts from discontinued contracts throughout 2022 and 2023 and capital consumption with “incessant losses and the need for new contributions”.

The broker’s analysts also cite pressure on the loss ratio of rural reinsurance due to the high number of claims notices at the end of 2021.

The IRB has melted in the stock market since the beginning of the covid-19 crisis, which coincided with the emergence of indications of irregularities in the company’s balance sheet and, later, rumors about a participation of Warren Buffett in the company.

Accounting fraud in the balance sheets led the company to issue two debentures to rebuild its regulatory capital, in addition to a capital increase of R$59 million.

Regulatory capital is relevant for financial firms, as it ensures that they will have the liquidity to meet their obligations. Issues in 2020 totaled approximately R$827 million.

The reinsurer restated its balance sheets from previous years, but having discontinued several contracts, taken out debt and reformulated its operations, the short-term profitability (ROE) remains negative, increasing the uncertainties to the real long-term profitability, recalls Genial.

In the third quarter result, the sufficiency (excess) of capital to comply with the regulatory minimum was only R$ 43 million.

With the results of October and November, the company totals a loss of R$ 198.6 million in the fourth quarter. For Genial, it is “very likely” that the IRB will need to make a new capital increase to meet regulatory sufficiency, which may increase indebtedness.

