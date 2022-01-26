Is it dangerous to accept cookies? Understand why websites ask you to accept them

Important parts for browsing the world wide web, the Cookies – cookies, in English – are part of the growing digital dictionary on the internet. with the arrival of General Data Protection Law, consent to use and storage of Cookies in websites became mandatory. These files hold important information about the user’s identity and can be used without consent. But, after all, what are they for?

The term cookie was born long before the internet. In computing, it used to be called packets of data, sent or received without any change in content, as magic cookies. In 1994, programmer Lou Montulli – considered one of the fathers of modern browsers – published the first version of Netscape Navigator, a program used to view content from rudimentary pages in the early days of the internet.

Netscape is considered a milestone in the history of computing. Among the many innovations, a feature that has stood the test of time and has become standard: HTTP Cookies – which are the ones we still use today.

The HTTP Cookies are files that identify the user during a visit to a site. They serve to customize the browsing experience. It is normal, for example, that when visiting a site of news you see links already accessed that are in different colors, or that a social network shows that you have already watched a certain video. Or, that your username is already recorded in the registration form. Login the page of some service with a shopping cart full of products that were chosen days ago.

The most common example of cookie is when the user is logged into a service and goes through a page redirect. The procedure takes place, for example, in stores online: when adding a product to the cart, the user sends a small packet of data to the server saying who he is, which product and how many units he wants. The exchange and interpretation of this information is done through Cookies.

websites of banks, emails, services, games and news also use Cookies to “remember” who is browsing.

Although essential, the Cookies can be used for malicious purposes. Because of their function, they cannot be used to insert viruses into users’ machines, but they can be exploited in conjunction with other malicious devices to extract valuable data.

websites that capture Cookies may improperly use sensitive information to profile marketing targeted without the device owner’s knowledge and consent. It is also possible to “capture” geolocation information, IPs (unique digital addresses), emails, accounts on social networks and even active sessions on banking platforms, for example.

Primary and third

There are several different types of Cookies. The most common HTTP cookies are divided into two subcategories: first-party and third-party cookies.

Cookies primary: are created directly by the site being accessed. They are generally secure, but can be accessed and captured by websites malicious;

Cookies from third parties: they are more susceptible to problems, as they usually belong to pages with a different domain than the one being visited. visit a site with multiple ads, for example, can generate numerous Cookies, even if the user does not click on any of them.

What the websites malicious seekers is information about the user’s profile. Putting together these small fragments, such as browsing habits, domain address email and auto-complete information, it is possible to try, for example, to steal a social media account.

The victim can then be redirected to traps that run more complex code, which installs adware, trojans and other types of malware on the machine or cell phone.

allow or remove

You Cookies are not mandatory, although they make navigation much easier and allow the use of certain functions of the browsers. Still, they are optional parts of users’ internet experience, and it is possible to limit the use of this tool.

allow the Cookies makes the websites can receive and process important information for a better user experience.

To remove Cookies it’s easy, but it makes navigation more difficult. Without them, every visit to a particular page will be like the first time. No information will be saved. the way to disable Cookies varies for each device and each browser. The option is usually in Settings > Privacy (the option may also be listed under “Tools”, “Internet Options” or “Advanced”).

To remove Cookies that have already been compromised and malicious files downloaded or executed without permission, the use of antivirus is required.

It is also possible to enjoy anonymous browsing using virtual private networks (VPNs). The service makes servers unable to identify the direct origin of the user, which is camouflaged by a tunnel of servers located in different geographic regions.

