Isabelle Fuhrman reprises Esther as a child without the use of effects

The actress Isabelle Fuhrman revealed to Hollywood Reporter who reprises the role of Esther in the prelude to The orphan, Orphan: Fist Kill, without the aid of special effects or makeup. “I know how we did it. I know all the tricks and I’m completely flustered because somehow I’m nine years old again, it doesn’t make any sense.”, he said.

Fuhrman said he researched whether another actor had ever reprized a role he played from childhood into adulthood, and found no precedent. “It’s kind of impossible, but we did it. […] And I think that’s what makes the movie work, because you can’t understand how it feels like I’m a kid, but it does. And it’s really scary.”

The actress was 12 years old when she filmed The orphan. In the plot, it is discovered that her character is not as young as she appears. In reality, she is 33 years old, and appears to be in her infancy because of a hormonal disorder. Now, at 24, she does the opposite.

“I was thinking about how I would revisit that role and also convincingly play a kid. Because that was the easy part last time, the hard part was looking like an adult. Now it’s being a kid.”

Orphan: First Kill will show the origins of Leena Klammer (Fuhrman), who escapes from a psychiatric hospital in Estonia to the United States, where she disguises herself as a lost girl.

There is no release date for the film.

