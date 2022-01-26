Israel: Is vaccination not a good strategy against Covid-19? – Monitor R7

Israel, which was notable for being one of the countries in which vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 in 2021 advanced more quickly, is currently experiencing a significant increase in cases of the disease, boosted by the Ômicron variant.

Messages circulating in anti-vaccination groups cite this situation with irony. “Thanks for showing us what doesn’t work”, they say, sarcastically, in reference to vaccines, some publications, which have also become posts on social networks. Actress Regina Duarte, for example, shares such a message on her Instagram account.

The increase in the number of hospitalizations really happened. Last Friday (21), Israel recorded 70,000 new cases of the disease. That week, the country had the highest number of records of new contamination since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to information from the local Ministry of Health, there are more than 420,000 Israelis with the disease. Of this total, 636 are hospitalized in serious condition. In all, about 1,700 people are hospitalized, diagnosed with Covid. Among seriously ill patients, 55% have already received a booster dose of the vaccine and 24% are not vaccinated.

What the messages and posts that are circulating do not highlight, however, are the data that demonstrate the difference in the evolution of the disease between vaccinated and unvaccinated. In the general population of Israel, 85% of people over 60 years of age have already taken the third dose of the immunizer. But, among those hospitalized in this age group, those who have already been vaccinated are 60%.

And, even more importantly, despite the significant increase in the number of cases, the records of death from the disease are not evolving at the same pace. Last week, when the record for hospitalizations was confirmed, Israel had 58 deaths from Covid-19. A 34% increase from the previous week.

In January 2021, when the majority of the population was not vaccinated, the number of deaths exceeded 50 records each day. Now, with 67% of the population fully vaccinated, in addition to 55% of Israelis already with the booster dose, the daily average of deaths is 11. Even with the explosion in the number of cases of the disease.

Since the beginning of the year, the Israeli government has released the fourth dose for people over 60 and immunosuppressed, to increase the protection of this part of the population, which is part of the risk group. Israeli authorities have been encouraging the population to get vaccinated.

“Protection against serious comorbidities, especially for older people and those at risk, is still provided by this vaccine, so I urge everyone to keep coming to get vaccinated,” said Ministry of Health Director-General Nachman Ash.

Therefore, we consider these publications about the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Israel to be misleading, because they use real data, but without the complete information, in an attempt to discredit the process of vaccination against the disease. The data on the situation in the country reflects the importance of vaccination, which remains the main Israeli strategy to face Covid-19.

