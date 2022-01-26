“It is a characteristic of him”; Fábio Matias surrenders to Flamengo’s jewel, which closes the lineup to debut in Carioca

While Maracanã has its lawn under renovation, the trend is that Flamengo will continue to send their games at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro, on Ilha do Governador-RJ. In addition, Mané Garrincha is also seen as another alternative, as is Raulino de Oliveira.

In the first rounds of the State, the Most Beloved will be represented by the under-20. The junior group will have the opportunity to pinch a spot in the professional, mainly because coach Paulo Sousa is keeping an eye on the performance of each athlete in the category. Even the Portuguese has already exchanged an idea with coach Fábio Matias.

In an interview with globoesporte.com, Fábio said that Mister sought him out to integrate game ideas and talent training. Like Sousa, Matias is delighted with Matheus França’s football. During the chat, he talked about many subjects. However, in an excerpt from the exclusive, he took the opportunity to highlight the 17-year-old.

“He adds many important things within him. In addition to technical and tactical issues, he has a very high cognitive part and understanding of the game. This makes him stand out because he interprets spaces well. The second point is versatility in relation to the various parts of the field. He can play on the outside, on the inside, as a second (attacker) and a little further back”, said the commander.

For the debut in Cariocão, the likely starting lineup of Mais Querido has the following players: Matheus Cunha; Wesley, Noga, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo; Igor Jesus, Matheus França and Yuri; Thiaguinho, Lázaro and André. It is expected that at a certain moment, players from the main team will be released to start integrating the group that disputes the first competition of the year.