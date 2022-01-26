Jade Picon surprises the public by revealing what she will do with the BBB22 award if she is champion

The digital influencer Jade Picon revealed what would be the fate of the BRL 1.5 million if you were champion of 22nd edition of Big Brother Brazil. In conversation with confinement colleagues, in the outside area of ​​the house, Jade said that she would donate the entire prize to five charities.

“I’m not going to use this award, I don’t want a million and a half reais, I’m going to donate to five institutions for causes I believe in,” he said.

The 20-year-old sister also said that the biggest award she received is experience of being in the program. “You can have my prize, which is being here, which is living it. If I win, this prize will go to other people, understand?”, he explained.

Jade Picon invoices BBB 22 award value every month

With more than 16 million followers on Instagram and the owner of a clothing brand, Jade Picon already owns a fortune. According to information from the portal UOLthe influencer earns a monthly amount greater than the R$ 1.5 million prize.

In video, Jade’s brother and also influencer, Leo Picondeclared that Jade earns at least R$ 250 thousand to make an advertisement on social networks. In addition to Instagram, it also has a YouTube channel with 2 million subscribers.

