João Guilherme says he removed his mustache from the premiere after criticism from the ladies

“Why do you have a mustache one day, a beard one day? Haven’t you found the way yet?” Faustão asked.
“I can speak? I like the mustache, but the ladies come and criticize. Anne (Lottermann) even, at the premiere, already had her mustache removed. She said: ‘Oh, I didn’t like it’”, said João Guilherme. “Send who can, obey who has sense”, he added.
The father, of course, is not relieved. “Woman sucks. So, that’s right,” he pinned. “You look like a heartthrob. He got a job on a Mexican soap opera with that mustache of his.”
Audiences on social media, of course, noticed the mustache at the premiere. And he seems to be enjoying the new look.
‘Sleep on the clothesline’
João Guilherme has also dedicated special attention to the hair for the presentation of the program.
In this Tuesday’s edition, the reporter Daiane de Paula talked about the look. And Faustão wanted to know about his son if men and women have the same care.
“Men are much more into the hair business, right?”, he asked.
“So much so that I let mine grow”, replied João Guilherme.
It was the cue. “The guy sleeps on the clothesline to make a flat iron”, mocked Faustão.
