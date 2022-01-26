Joe Biden rules out sending US or NATO troops to Ukraine – News

THE United States President Joe Bidensaid on Tuesday (25) that “there is no intention” to send US troops to Ukraine, but again warned Russia of the risk of facing severe sanctions if it orders an attack on the neighboring country.

Speaking to journalists, Biden said that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) should also not provide military forces to Ukraine.

Although he ruled out the presence of US troops in a possible Ukrainian clash, the US president is considering imposing personal economic sanctions on Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.





Despite Biden’s speech indicating a US military exit from the tension between the two European countries, the Americans put 8,500 soldiers on alert last Monday (24) to be sent to Europe in a possible Russian action.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said most of the 8,500 US troops were being notified of readiness orders so they could fill the ranks of a NATO rapid response force should the alliance issue a call-up to service. .

In recent weeks, the Russian government reacted negatively to a speech by Biden, who claimed to be “a disaster for Russia” a virtual invasion of Ukraine. According to the US president, the country would lose lives and suffer tough economic sanctions.

For the Kremlin, these statements “may contribute to destabilizing the situation” and “raise totally false hopes” among some Ukrainian officials, according to spokesman Dmitri Peskov.



