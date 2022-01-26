Juliette says that she watched the entire “BBB 21” and is self-critical about the beginning: “I was abused”; watch

I miss?! During participation in “Podcats” this Tuesday (25), Juliette Freire revealed to Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures that she watched all 101 episodes of “BBB 21”, the edition that consecrated her champion. “I watched everything that was on TV, but it’s crazy. I was abused at first, I said ‘my God, how I screamed’. I was boring!”, commented the paraibana, laughing.

In a good mood, the singer also reflected on her on-and-off relationship with Fiuk on reality: “Everyone thinks that when I came in I flirted with Fiuk, but I didn’t. He was very nervous, very anxious and then I said ‘I’m going to break the ice’ and I decided to play like ‘my God, marry me’. I think people started to enjoy it, found it funny and so did the editing. But you can see that when we went to the house, I totally distanced myself from him, because then he was fine. It was a joke, but people took it seriously, I was cancelled, but then they canceled me, thank God.”.

The influencer also opined that, if she had fallen on the wall in the first week, she would be eliminated. “The first week I was swallowed. I would have left (in the first week) certainly. Everyone told me that, either you love me or you get rancid, and after you got to know me you understood my way, looks, expressions, jokes. The first time people hardly love me, but then they understand me. My friends used to say ‘if you don’t go to the first wall you win, the fear is to get out on the first one’”, said.

“When they gave me that immunity, I said ‘I’m saved’, but then there was all that conflict. I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t be me. There was a moment when I even started talking to myself. At the first party I arrived and people left. That’s when Camilla (from Lucas) managed to talk to me and I was able to reconnect with myself. Was hard. I thought about giving up several times, in the first week I even said I was leaving”, he then stated.

social network administrators

During the conversation, Juliette talked about rumors that members of her team would have been hired by participants of “BBB 22”, to take care of social networks. “When I went to ‘BBB’ I left a handwritten paper saying who would have my social networks. They were all friends, each one had a different aptitude and then they gathered the gang, hired some administrators, but that way, zero money, it was made out of love and expectation. When I left ‘BBB’, my friends who were at the beginning stayed. My team is with me!”, reinforced.

Comparisons with Slovenia

On social media, many comparisons were made between Juliette and Slovenia Marques, who, like the queen of cactus, is also from Paraíba. Freire, in turn, believes that over time, this will change. “It’s stereotype. They compared Slovenia to me. I understand that from the accent, there’s a hint of wanting to label. It’s for the stereotype, for the region [Nordeste]. But, with a little time, this already falls apart, the personality speaks [por si]. It’s the first week [do programa], everyone compares. After it passes, people are unique”, analyzed the artist, finally. Watch: