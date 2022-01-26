Justice accepts complaint against 23 accused of massacre in Sapiranga

The Justice received this Monday, 24, the complaint from the State Public Ministry (MPCE) against the 23 men accused of participation in the massacre that left five dead in the Sapiranga neighborhood. The case completes a month this Tuesday, 25.

According to Judge Danielle Pontes de Arruda Pinheiro, of the 1st Jury Court, the accusation brings “indications of authorship and evidence of the materiality of the criminal offense”, without any reason for rejecting the complaint, as provided for by the Code of Criminal Procedure.

With that, the now defendants will have ten days to file a response to the accusation. In the decision, the judge also determined, among other measures, the incineration of drugs seized by the police during the investigation searches.

About the subject

The MPCE complaint had been filed last Thursday, 20th. According to the investigation, the crime was committed in an attempt by the “Neutros” or “Massa Carcerária”, a dissidence of the criminal faction Comando Vermelho (CV), to conquer the Rosemary community of former allies.

The main characters of the massacre are: Raí Cesar Silva Araújo, known as “Jogador”, João Ricardo Sousa da Silva, known as “Das Facas”, who would be heads of organized crime in the Fronteira community; and Francisco Wellington Bezerra da Silva Filho, the “Bombado”, identified as a person close to Israel da Silva Andrade, the main target of the massacre, as he would be the head of organized crime in the Alecrim community.

According to the complaint, the slaughter was arranged in a Whatsapp group. “We made an alliance with the masses that will support us in the face of this oppression” (SIC), says Raí in one of the messages found by the Police.

“Better we kill than they do”, “that’s what I’m saying, this guy there who was supposed to kill us, take our things, has to do this thing there” (SIC), says, in turn, João Ricardo. According to the MPCE, “the order was to execute all those who did not join the new criminal organization Tudo Neutro”.

In the massacre, André Alexandre Rodrigues, Israel da Silva Andrade, John Lennon Holanda (killed in Campo do Alecrim, where a Christmas party was taking place) and Mateus Ribeiro dos Santos and Ederlan Fausto (killed in the Fronteira community) died.

About the subject

Were trapped by the slaughter: João Ricardo Sousa da Silva, the “Das Facas”, “RJ” or “JR”; Raí Cesar Silva Araújo, the “Player”; Gabriel Sousa Freitas, the “Biel”; Charles Dantas Oliveira; Thiago Farias de Lima, the “Guaiuba”; Mateus Aguiar de Sousa; Alessandro Vieira da Silva, the “Rat”; Mateus Acelino da Silva, the “Malagueta” or “MT”; Antônio Gabriel Sousa da Silva, the “Guabiru” or “Sagaz”; and Nilson Lima Nogueira Filho, the “Berinjela”.

had arrest decreed for involvement in the massacre and are wanted: Francisco Wellington Bezerra da Silva Filho, the “Bombado”; João Victor Aguiar de Sousa, the “Tito”; Tiago Pereira Mendes, the “Pizza Guy”; Israel Silva Ferreira; Jeandson Nunes Bento dos Santos, the “Jean” or “Toin”; Vinícius Rian Inácio da Silva, the “VN”; Kevem Tyago Costa Pompeu, the “Maluquinho”; José Ivan Alves da Silva Filho, the “FF” or “Son”; Kaique de Sousa Domingos, the “Neguinho”; Miguel Sousa da Silva, the “Miguelzinho”; André Soares Júnior, the “Blonde”; Eduardo José do Nascimento, the “Carioca”; and Yuri Marques Bento, the “Berre”.

In addition to them, the investigation pointed to the involvement of six teenagers in the massacre. It was also found the participation of other people who have not yet been identified.

