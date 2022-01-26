Justice begins to evaluate sharing of assets and inheritance of Marília Mendonça

posted on 1/25/2022 1:29 PM / updated on 1/25/2022 1:30 PM



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

The formal sharing of the assets of the singer Marília Mendonça began to be analyzed at the Court of Justice of Goiás at the end of December and runs in secret.

The analysis involves surveying the assets that make up the heritage left by the 26-year-old singer that will be shared among possible heirs. Marília Mendonça left a 2-year-old son, the artist’s natural heir, as a result of her relationship with singer Murílio Huff.

As he is a minor, even though he owns the entire inheritance, he will not be able to manage the assets until he turns 18. Léo is under the care of his father and maternal grandmother, Ruth Moreira. Both have shared custody. The information was published by columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper The globe.

The singer’s family continues to receive the copyright for the artist’s compositions, and therefore, the heritage continues to grow. Even musical partners from Marília have unreleased tracks to be released.

According to estimates, the singer’s monthly income before her death could reach R$10 million and her fortune could reach R$500 million. The artist accumulated money mainly from shows, lives (during the pandemic), royalties and copyrights, in addition to investments and business.