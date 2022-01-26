Learn to recognize signs that someone in your household has Covid

The Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus has spread rapidly around the world in the last two months, becoming the main responsible for cases of Covid-19. Since it emerged, the list of symptoms related to the disease has increased and some signs can go unnoticed by those who don’t get tested, increasing the risk of transmission.

Therefore, it is important to be aware of the signs that friends and family present.

***Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos One of the strategies to face the Covid-19 pandemic is epidemiological surveillance, with the systematic recording and observation of suspected or confirmed cases of the disease, based on tests.Getty Images ***covid(1) According to experts, in order to control the disease and contain the spread of the virus, it is increasingly important to test the population.Aline Massuca/Metropolis ***covid ses test Health Department says there is no shortage of Covid-19 tests in DFBreno Esaki/Agência Saúde-DF ***covid(2) RT PCR: considered the “gold standard” for its high sensitivity, the test is used for the diagnosis of Covid-19. It detects the viral load until the patient’s 12th day of symptoms, when the virus is still active in the body. The result is delivered in approximately three daysVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis ***pcr test coronavirus stranded justice The test uses molecular biology to detect the Sars-CoV-2 virus in respiratory secretions, using a sample obtained by swab (swab)Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***new syrian-covid-test Salivary test by RT-PCR: uses the same methodology as swab RT-PCR and has an accuracy of more than 90% for the diagnosis of active disease. The procedure should be performed within the first seven days of illness in patients with symptoms Disclosure ***Covid nose test PCR Lamp or Antigen Test: commonly found in pharmacies, the test evaluates the presence of the active virus by collecting the secretion from the nose using a swab. The result takes only 30 minutes to be ready, so it is indicated for situations where the diagnosis needs to be fast.Getty Images ***Test for Covid-19 According to the company that provides the exam, it is 80% confident. The method used in the test is also used for other infectious diseases, such as H1N1RAFAELA FELICCIANO/METROPOLES ***blood test Serology test: reveals whether the patient has had contact with the coronavirus in the past. It detects the presence of IgM, IGg or IgA antibodies separately, created by the body of infected people to fight Sars-CoV-2, from a blood collection test.Shutterstock / SoonThorn Wongsaita ***blood test The exam should be carried out from the 10th day of symptoms. The accuracy of the result is lower than in RT-PCR type tests. Also, false negatives may appear more often.National Cancer Institute/Disclosure ***covid(4) quick test: The method is similar to diabetes control tests, with a prick in the finger. The blood sample is placed in a reagent that gives the result quicklyRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***covid test The rapid immunological test detects the presence of antibodies and the positive result signals that the patient has already suffered infection by the new coronavirus. The reliability of the result varies greatly, as the method has a high rate of false negatives.Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis ***Blood test Total antibody test: detects the production of IgM and IgG in the body, from a single blood collection test, and does not distinguish the present values ​​of each antibody. The accuracy of the result reaches 95% iStock ***covid 2 Neutralizing antibody test: the procedure is indicated for immunological evaluation. The test detects antibodies and sees the proportion that blocks the binding of the virus to the cell’s receptorDisclosure 0

Data from the United Kingdom Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) show that only 13% of people with Omicron lose their sense of smell or taste, the most frequent symptoms at the beginning of the pandemic. Sore throat has become the most common. The symptom affects more than half of those infected with Ômicron.

Sick people may still complain of headache, runny nose, malaise, extreme fatigue, low energy, lack of appetite, hoarseness and muffled voice, back pain, nausea, earache, tinnitus, and dizziness.

“While it should be clear that not all cases of nausea or back pain will be linked to Covid-19, it would be wise for people to be aware of these possible symptoms,” pharmacist Phil Day told The Sun.

Here are the 20 most common Covid-19 symptoms today, according to the ZOE Covid initiative, which tracks UK Covid-19 data: