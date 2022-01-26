Linn de Quebrada believes she is being excluded from the rest of the house

BBB 2022
Linn da Quebrada believes she has been excluded from groups within the BBB 2022 (Image: Reproduction / Globoplay)

The singer Linn da Quebrada was one of the last to enter the BBB 2022 because of the Covid-19 infection still at the hotel. And because of this, the confined believes that this has been the reason for being excluded from various groups that formed in the house.

In conversation this Tuesday (25) with several colleagues from BBB 2022 in the room, the artist said that she has felt excluded from the rest of her colleagues.

“Looks like you’re either in the person’s group, or you’re alone. Either you are part of this group, or you like us, or you are excluded. I could be very wrong, but I don’t feel like being there anymore. I need to mature so I don’t talk nonsense”.

Laís, who called the singer to talk about the transphobic text she sent, also agreed with Linn da Quebrada. “I already knew what you were going to say, that you want to be closer to some people than others. I’m like that too.”

“And we have to give strength, we feed, we feed the ego”, reinforced Linn in the conversation.

Netizens defend Linn da Quebrada and the feeling of exclusion from BBB 2022

Many transvestites and transsexuals took advantage of Linn da Quebrada’s comment to defend the singer on social media. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community believe the artist is feeling this way because she has been excluded all her life.

“Poor linn, she’s feeling without allies and alone, I understand, it’s not easy for a transvestite woman who grew up being excluded to review this, triggers triggers“, commented a follower.

