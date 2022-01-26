Lotofácil 2431 result for today, Tuesday (25/01/22)

The prize for the ticket that has the result of Lotofácil 2431 is R$ 1.5 million. photo: file

The result of Lotofácil contest 2431 for today, Tuesday, January 25th, will be released by Caixa from 8 pm (Brasilia time). The prize estimated at R$ 1.5 million wins the bettors who match the 15 numbers.

Check out the numbers drawn in today’s lotofácil 2431: 04-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-17-18-19-22-25.

Today’s Lotofácil 2431 Result

The player wins the Lotofácil Result 2431 prize for today, January 25th, if they match 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

In all, there are five award tiers, with fixed amounts being paid in the three smallest, and the rest of the amount destined for the winners of the modality is distributed in the other tiers. Whoever gets 11 hits gets R$5, 12 hits get 10 and 13 hits gets R$25.

In the second range, with 14 hits, Caixa divides 13% of the prize among the lucky ones. The first band, with 15 hits, has 62% of the amount.

If there is no winner in any prize range of the Lotofácil result, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the prize range with 15 hits. Be sure to check your betting slip.

Watch the Lotofácil 2431 result draw video

How to receive the Lotofácil 2431 prize?

All those who fully or partially match the result of Lotofácil contest 2431 can redeem the prize at a Caixa branch upon presentation of the RG, CPF. If the amount is up to R$ 1,903.98 gross, another option to receive is to go to a lottery shop.

Online betting prizes, in addition to the aforementioned options, can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. All amounts of BRL 10,000 or more will be paid within a minimum of two business days after the ticket is presented.

Winners can receive their prize within 90 calendar days from the draw of the Lotofácil 2369 result.

When are the Lotofácil draws held?

From Monday to Saturday, lottery fans can participate in the Lotofácil draws that start at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The lucky globes are located at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

