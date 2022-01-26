Lucas and Jade refuse alliance with Rodrigo

Lucas, Rodrigo and Jade talked this afternoon at the pool of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The three discussed alliances within the game, and Rodrigo had his proposal of union denied.

The commercial manager made it clear that he has Eliezer as his priority inside the house, which seemed “contradictory” to the two.

“I think it has to be felt over the weeks. I think it’s difficult for you to commit with loyalty to a person like that at the beginning, because you imagine a scenario where you give Eli’s full priority and he gives, for example, to Vyni, to the pros. others,” said Jade.

“Yes, I know he will too”, guaranteed Rodrigo. “If I have an ally that I know is an ally, I will also give my life for those allies.”

I want you to understand man, that alliance is trust. If I don’t trust you and you’re not showing us total trust anymore, how do you want us to trust you? Lucas

Lucas and Jade pointed out that an alliance with Rodrigo would not be possible because he said he was faithful to Eliezer until the final. The angel of the week stated that she “can’t get attached to someone until the end”, but Jade pointed out the contradiction.

“But that’s what you’re doing with Eli,” she said.

“You tried to close with Eliezer and Slovenia at first, it didn’t work out and now you want to stay with us,” Lucas complained.

Rodrigo states that he is faithful to Eliezer because the brother “saved him” by offering to be the monster. The attitude would have benefited Rodrigo by exempting him from choosing someone other than Naiara for punishment.

Jade argued, however, that the move also favored Eliezer, who was able to stay close to other people during conversations on the monster’s punishment.