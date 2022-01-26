Lucas reflects on his relationship with Slovenia

The brothers Lucas and Eslovênia, who outside the house are being “shipped” by the audience of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), reflected today on their relationship in the game. The conversation took place during the barbecue, outside the house.

The subject came up when the participants of the popcorn team were giving their opinions about the house rings and yesterday’s podium game. “My main objective is to go as far as possible in this game. After all, it’s the public who will decide. So, it’s not worth fighting between us”, said Lucas.

About yesterday’s dynamics, the capixaba adds: “I just thought the game was good enough to see the alliances”. “Yes, it cleared up, but after yesterday I was able to observe those famous groups”, ponders the sister.

Slovenia says it prefers to get along with everyone in the house. The medical student agrees and adds: “I’m just like you, just a little less, you’re much more extroverted and I’m quiet. That’s why we get along, I don’t know, maybe.”

The model retorts: “Your calm and my extravagance.” So, the brother philosophizes: “You take me and I hold you, like that, balance”. “Oh, how cute!”, comments the marketing student smiling.