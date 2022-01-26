Lucas rules out fights on reality

Lucas, one of the participants of the “BBB 22” (TV Globo) popcorn group, talked to Eslovênia in the outdoor area of ​​the house about the atmosphere between the brothers after last night’s discord game — which had no “fire in the playground” — , reproving possible fights between the confined:

My big goal is to go as far as possible in this game. Even because it’s the public who will decide, so it’s not worth fighting, fighting, you know? I just thought the game was good to see the alliances. Lucas

“Yes, it cleared up. After yesterday I even managed to observe those famous little groups, which were things I thought, of course I would have people closer, but I have people close and I’m in all of them. [os grupos]”, agreed Eslo.

“I think so too, I agree. I’m just like you, just a little less. You’re much more extroverted, I’m quiet”, pointed out the brother. “I’m really crazy, you’re much quieter”, said the sister.

“Even because of that we get along well too, maybe”, analyzed Lucas. “Calm and my extravagance,” joked Slovenia. “You take me and I hold you, a balance”, followed the medical student. “Oh, how cute”, melted Miss.

“I think that, for this beginning of the game, this type of profile is the most interesting. It just happens to be what we are”, concluded Lucas.

