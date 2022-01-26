Lucas says it was no use Naiara cooking for brothers

Lucas Bissoli spoke with Slovenia this afternoon about Naiara Azevedo’s participation in “BBB 22” (TV Globo). For the medical student, it is difficult to say who the country singer is. He even theorized that she might be going through difficult problems and said that it was not possible to truly get to know the artist.

“We don’t know who Naiara is. We don’t know if she’s bipolar… Sometimes she got into a really big problem outside and here it just got worse. I said to her: ‘Did you want to cook? world in the house. Only you stay inside, cooking and everyone goes to enjoy, socialize, and you stay there’. Food, anything we eat. You know? It didn’t make any difference that she cooked for us, man. we want to meet the person,” Lucas said.

“I agree. But I think it’s a way for her to say: ‘I love you’. For me, love is being with me, talking”, said Eslô.

“I think this can be done after you’ve socialized with everyone,” said the medical student.