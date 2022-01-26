Luciano doubles the number of followers on social networks

Fame has come! As it is written on Luciano’s Instagram profile, the actor saw his number of followers double overnight. As the UOL partial showed, Luciano was the first eliminated from “BBB 22” (TV Globo), with 49.31% of the votes. The dancer went to the wall when he took a counterattack from Naiara Azevedo, an indication of the leader. He even competed in the back and forth with Natália and Jade but lost the contest. See how was the farewell of the brother by clicking here.

During the farewell, Luciano received another gift. Naiara Azevedo said that she would give him her phone number and help him in whatever way possible to fulfill his dream of being famous: “God bless you. Whatever you need from me, you can call me anytime you want. I’ll give you my phone and whatever is within my reach, ok? I’m serious”, assured the sertaneja.

It seems that his participation in “Big Brother Brasil” has already borne fruit. The brother almost got his number of followers right in a conversation with Tadeu Schmidt after the elimination, but what he didn’t know was that this number changed radically from yesterday to today. When he joined the program, which debuted on the 17th, Luciano had 241,000 followers on Instagram and 21,100 on Twitter. Today, nine days later, his brand is nothing more and nothing less than 554 thousand followers on Instagram and 27.7 thousand followers on Twitter.

Bullshit, desire to give up, ‘crushes’ and more: remember Luciano’s trajectory on the show

Luciano joined “Big Brother Brasil” in the group Pipoca and his passage was marked by some fights and an attempt to give up. Constantly criticized by confinement colleagues for always hitting the same key, the brother cried a lot when hearing from sisters Natália and Jessilane that he would be ‘arrogant’ and his behavior had a bad impact outside the house. The three talked and got it right, but not before the brother thought about giving up and almost ‘pressing the button’ that would eliminate him from the house for good.

BBB 22: Natália Deodato and Luciano Estevan talk Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Even committed out here, Luciano didn’t spare himself when he confessed that he would ‘stay’ with Paulo André and Linn da Quebrada, Maria, Natália and Jessilane. In a hot chat in the Grunge Room, the brothers revealed their ‘crushes’ and Linn suggested a ‘surubão’, for everyone’s laughter.

BBB 22: Luciano reveals who he would kiss in confinement Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

After the formation of the wall last Sunday, Luciano took the opportunity to apologize to the brothers and sisters and ask for a second chance. He once again mentioned to the group that he feels the urge to be famous and apologized for any slips he committed during his stint on the show. Check out the speech in full by clicking here.

BBB 22: Luciano asks for ‘second chance’ for brothers Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

In yesterday’s ‘Game of Discord’, Luciano mounted his podium as champion, taking Douglas to second place and Lucas to third. He was chosen only for Lucas’ podium, taking third place. “It’s not just a matter of wanting it, it’s a matter of being happy. I will be very happy to see this podium formed”, said the dancer.