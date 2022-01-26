Luciano supposes what bothered brothers in café at Mais Você

Last night (26th), Lucian was the first to be eliminated BBB22in a disputed wall with Naiara Azevedo and Natalia. The dancer was chosen by the public, mainly because he said he wanted fame. The brother’s speech caught badly for part of the confined and the public. This Wednesday morning (26), the now ex-bbb was received for a coffee with Ana Maria Braga.

The first question the presenter asked was if Luciano had already spoken to his mother, Maria Sueli. In your quick conversation with Thaddeus Schmidt soon after its elimination, the dancer explained that the idea of ​​fame came from his mother’s dream.

Responding to the presenter, the dancer said that he heard an audio from his mother and reinforced that his goal, since childhood, remains: the brother wants to be very rich and very famous. In the audio received, he said that his mother said: “It doesn’t matter what others say, you are famous, yes. You are my famous”. The answer made Ana Maria laugh.

During coffee, Luciano recognizes that his desire may have affected the confined

The brother doesn’t think he made a mistake in his placement. On the contrary, he believes that knowing what he wants is what scares him. “I think it bothered me not because of the ‘fame’ line, but because I want to know what I want. This can sometimes be frightening, because most people don’t know what they want. And when she sees a well-resolved person in front of her, it scares her a little,” explained the dancer.

With that, Ana Maria showed the eliminated a video in which Jade Picon criticizes brother’s “thirst for fame”. Luciano finds it contradictory that the influencer criticizes him in this regard. He cites that she could say he was “pretentious”, but not say that fame is not to be desired.

Finally, the brother celebrates the fact that he is already influencing people through his networks and reinforced that he will use the space to communicate even more with his audience. “I’ve already inspired a lot of people and I want to do it a lot more now”, concluded Luciano.