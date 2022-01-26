Ludmilla copies hairstyle used by Brunna Gonçalves in reality

The singer Ludmilla, 26, is following every step of her wife, Brunna Gonçalves, 30, on “BBB 22” (Rede Globo). Proof of this is that the artist decided to imitate a hairstyle used by the dancer in the most watched house in Brazil.

Through Twitter, Ludmilla praised Brunna’s braided hairstyle and announced that she would also ‘imitate’. “I loved the hairstyle that Bru did today. I will imitate”, she wrote.

I loved the hairstyle that bru did today, I’m going to imitate kisses — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) January 25, 2022

Hours later, the singer appeared in Instagram stories to show the step by step. “Guys, I’m late, but I want to do Brunna’s hairstyle”, she said.

The artist’s friend, however, warns that it would be difficult to copy his wife’s hairstyle. “She’ll have to put on a bandana. She wants to do the same and she can’t, man”, he warns. However, he manages to finish and the singer celebrates:

“Now it does,” declares Ludmilla, while making faces and mouths for the camera.

Ludmilla decides to do the hairstyle used by Brunna Gonçalves at BBB 22 Image: Playback/Instagram

“A f*cking woman”

Last Thursday (20), Brunna Gonçalves was thrilled to introduce herself to the participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) and tell about her marriage to Ludmilla. During the conversation with the brothers this afternoon, the dancer praised the singer:

I’m here making her dream come true. I have no problem being known as Ludmilla’s wife Brunna. I’m so proud because she’s a badass woman. I’m so proud to be married to the badass woman that she is because I’m a badass woman too!

On social media, Ludmilla commented on the performance of the beloved and also praised her.

“Love, I’m also very proud of you. Even you in a place full of cameras, I see that you’re the same person who sleeps with me every day. I’m sure Brazil will be enchanted by your sweet way that made me fall in love with you. I miss you so much, but I can wait 3 months to see you champion. I love you”, wrote the singer.