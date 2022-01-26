Ludmilla mocks Rodrigo’s question to Brunna about marriage

Rodrigo, one of the participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), questioned – once again – the marital status of Brunna Gonçalves, a dancer who is one of the names of the group’s box in the edition and who has been married to singer Ludmilla since 2019.

“Married, right Brunna?”, asked the brother. “Married”, confirmed Brunna.

On Twitter, Ludmilla mocked her brother’s questioning, using a video of Jojo Todynho, the champion of “A Fazenda 12” (RecordTV), which became a meme on social media:

Bru and I are so relationship goals that the guy can’t even believe that our marriage is real. ludmilla

