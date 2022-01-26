Lula rules out Dilma in the future government: ‘too many new people’ | Politics

Wisom Dias/Agência Brasil Lula rules out Dilma in the future government: ‘a lot of new people’

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) hinted this Wednesday that former President Dilma Rousseff would have no effective role in his eventual new government.

“Time has passed, there are a lot of new people in the area and I intend to set up the government with a lot of new people, a lot of important people and with a lot of experience as well. Dilma is a person for whom I have the deepest respect and affection. Dilma technically he is an unassailable person, has extraordinary competence. In my opinion, where he goes wrong is in politics,” Lula said in an interview with CBN Vale do Paraíba radio.

For the former president, Dilma does not have the skill or patience that politics requires.

“She doesn’t have the patience that politics requires us to have to talk, to listen to people, to serve people even when you don’t like what people are saying. I’m one of those politicians who if the guy is telling a joke that I already know, I won’t say that I already know this one, no, tell me again. It’s okay, if it’s necessary to laugh (…). In this I actually think that we made a mistake by the pressure on Dilma (in 2016) “, Lula pointed out.

Chapa with Geraldo Alckmin

On the eventual ticket with the ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin as vice, Lula said that it depends on the choice of the ex-toucano on which party he should join. Alckmin maintains more advanced conversations with the PSB, but he was also invited by the PSD of Gilberto Kassab.

In an interview with CBN Vale do Paraíba radio, from São José dos Campos (SP), Lula praised the former political opponent, whom he called his “companion”, and stated that the eventual alliance would be beneficial for both the former toucan and for the former president.

“Whether we are going to make a common ticket depends (…) on my being a candidate and on Comrade Alckmin’s affiliation to a suitable political party that makes an alliance with the PT. I hope the PT understands the need to form an alliance,” he said. .

The former president leads by a wide margin in all polls of voting intentions for this year’s presidential elections.

Asked what role Alckmin could play in a possible new PT government, Lula compared the former São Paulo governor to José de Alencar, PT’s deputy in his two presidential terms.

“If there’s anyone who has experience of being deputy, it’s Alckmin, who was deputy to Mario Covas (former governor of São Paulo, died in 2001). The deputy is there to contribute, to participate. Zé Alencar participated in all the meetings that When I held government meetings, Zé Alencar participated, spoke, gave his opinion, represented the government. (…) I will always have difficulty, and Alckmin knows this, of finding someone to replace a companion like Zé Alencar “, said Lulu.

The former president stated that he trusts Geraldo Alckmin and that he has always maintained a good relationship with his former opponent. The two, however, competed in the 2006 presidential election in a campaign in which Alckmin questioned Lula’s responsibility in the case of corruption in the Mensalão.

“When you choose a person for vice, you establish a relationship of trust. It is not a distant person, it is the guy who has to be in the living room, in the kitchen, everywhere with the president. He is part of the governance of the country. (…) I have confidence in Alckmin, I was president for eight years and I had relationships with Alckmin, they were always respectful, institutional relationships”, said the PT.

Criticism of Bolsonaro

Lula also criticized the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party), especially for the disregard for the pandemic.

“Bolsonaro is responsible for more than half of the people who died from Covid. And they (Bolsonaro and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga) continue to promote medicine that does not work, continue to fight the vaccine, and say that children who died are insignificant”, criticized Lula.