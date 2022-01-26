Madagascar? Hippos are able to recognize each other’s voices

posted on 01/25/2022 15:32 / updated on 01/25/2022 15:45



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

If you think chatting with friends is a human-only activity, you’re wrong. Hippos are able to recognize each other’s voices and respond to the calls of those closest to them. This is what a study published in Current Biology this Monday (24/1).

The “noise” made by hippos can be heard over long distances, so scientists suspected the importance of this “hissing horn”.

One of the major challenges for the study was the difficulty of locating the animals. So they went to the Maputo Special Reserve, Mozambique, an area that includes several lakes inhabited by hippos.

There, they recorded the noise the animals made and reproduced it for other individuals in the same group and for others in a different group.

According to research, vocalizations from an unfamiliar individual induce a stronger behavioral response than those produced by individuals from the same group or from a neighbor.

In general, the hippos’ response was also to make noise when they heard a familiar sound. Already when it was an unknown sound, they pulverize manure, which indicates territory marking.