Maíra Cardi decides to sue Globo comedian after ‘fight’







Mayra Cardi – 9th edition – After leaving the program, she invested in her image in the fitness world and is very successful on Instagram. She even launched a weight loss program used by artists such as Anitta and Larissa Manoela, despite criticism from users who even went to court against the ‘BBB 9’ participant. Photo: Instagram / @mayracardi / Estadão

The businesswoman and slimming coach Maira Cardi decided to sue the comedian Paulo Vieira, from Globe. The artist presents a painting in the ‘BBB22‘, a reality show in which Maíra’s husband is confined, Arthur Aguiar.

The reason for the lawsuit is a publication that would have been made by scallop on Twitter, after viralizing a video of Maíra “fighting” with Arthur Aguiar because he ate bread inside the ‘BBB’. According to a print that circulates on social networks – because the original post was not found -, scallop wrote that Maíra’s fatphobia causes a “good deed” for every betrayal she received. According to information, aguiar cheated on his wife 16 times.

Pow Paulo Vieira deleted the tweet but I confess I thought the same thing lol pic.twitter.com/mCxMTscRC5 — Rosa Estrada 🍒 (@onwiththeaction) January 24, 2022

In a statement on social media, Maira Cardi stated that fatphobia is something inadmissible for her and the video that went viral over the weekend was nothing more than a joke. That’s because, according to her, bread was not included in the food plan chosen by Arthur Aguiar with his team of nutritionists.

“[gordofobia] It’s an unacceptable thing for me, something that I have a lot of repudiation, repulsion for fatphobic people. I work with weight loss, so if there’s a person who has a place to talk about weight loss, it’s me,” said the businesswoman.

Maíra also explained that she was upset with the attitude of Paulo Vieira, which he called “absurd”, for taking a joke to a situation that did not fit. According to the businesswoman, the decision in the judicial process was motivated by respect for her clients.

In addition to informing about the action, Maira Cardi also presented a presentation in which Paulo Vieira makes jokes that she considers fatphobic.

“How do you raise a flag like that making jokes like that? This is a very serious question and this is a crime, as I said. And I don’t admit it”, he concluded.

Paulo Vieira takes a stand

the comedian Paulo Vieira took a stand on the situation through a post on Twitter. Without naming names, the global suggested that it is not shaken by the threat of Maira Cardi.

“Branco thinks only they have lawyers,” he wrote, rallying support from fans.