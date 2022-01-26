Maíra Cardi will sue Paulo Vieira after accusation of fatphobia

Maíra Cardi said she will sue comedian Paulo Vieira after he called her a fat-phobic. In videos published on Instagram Stories this Tuesday (25/1), the coach said that the comedian will “give the stage to the judge”.

“I prefer to believe that people understood that it was a joke and prefer to act in malice to attract the spotlight, to give the stage. So, okay, you’re going to give the judge’s stage there”, he threatened. “I wanted to make it clear that this will not go unpunished, this person will be prosecuted,” he added.

“Because money has to be used in the best possible way, and in that case if it has to be used to prosecute 1 million people, it will be,” he said.

“You accused me of fatphobia, which is unacceptable to me. One thing I repudiate, repulsion,” she said. “The whole of Brazil knows that I work with weight loss, I have lost more than 500,000 people. So, if there is a person who has a place to speak in weight loss, that person is me”.

Maíra even published an old video of Paulo making jokes on a talk show referring to his own weight.

Understand

In a video that circulated on social media, Maíra says that Arthur Aguiar, who is confined to BBB22, “could not have eaten bread”. “You just destroyed all the work I did on your little body. Nine kilos gone for nothing? Thirty days working to have that little body there, beautiful for all of Brazil to see, and you eat me bread? Don’t do it!” she scolded.

Vieira did not like the comment and wrote on his Twitter: “It is involuntary. But the girl’s fatphobia makes me feel a ‘well done’ for every gaia I’ve ever taken”, referring to Mayra’s betrayal by her husband, Arthur Aguiar.

The post has since been deleted from the comedian’s page. After Maíra’s publications, Paulo Viera posted on his Twitter: “Branco thinks that only they have lawyers”.

