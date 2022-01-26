Man fights bear that broke into his house and saves dogs [vídeo]





A man was quietly in his house when suddenly a bear invaded the residence through the porch door. Instinct spoke louder, and to save his dogs and wife, the man fought a bear. (watch below)

The case happened last week in Daytona Beach, Florida, USA and was recorded by a security camera.

Walter Hickox was slightly injured after the confrontation with the black bear and said he didn’t even think about his own safety at the time.

How did it happen

Walter said that as he left the dogs on the porch, the bear appeared and moved towards him.

At that moment he only thought about protecting his family.

“Not much was on my mind at the moment, other than what will happen if he passes me and enters the house, where the rest of my dogs and my wife were,” he said in an interview with WFTV 9.

The video

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife) released the video, noting that the three Dachshund dogs were not harmed by the bear.

According to the Commission, Walter managed to get the bear out by making loud noises, as well as using a bench in front of the porch door.

The main recommendation when encountering a bear is not to run; however, if the bear makes contact with you, you should fight back aggressively.

If the bear catches up with the dog, make some noise and use bear spray or a water hose to separate them.

After the unusual experience, Walter plans to install a door on the outside of his house’s porch and buy bear spray.

It’s not for less. Those who live in regions where there are bears must always be prepared for surprises like this.

See how it went:



With information from MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife and OPovo