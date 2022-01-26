Man suspected of leaking Natalia’s intimate video is identified

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais managed to identify the man suspected of having leaked the intimate video of the participant of the BBB 22, Natalia Deodato. The possible person responsible for exposing the images in which the nail designer appears performing oral sex is 39 years old, but his identity, at this first moment, was not revealed.

“The Civil Police of Minas Gerais informs that it has initiated a police investigation and steps are being carried out to investigate the facts. The suspect will be summoned in the next few days. The dates of hearings (hearings) of the suspect, 39 years old, will not be released,” the official police statement said.

After the leak of the video of Natalia Deodato Last week, the team of the BBB 22 participant spoke out in order to say that it would take appropriate measures against the person responsible for making the intimate video go viral on social networks.

Last Thursday (20), during the BBB 22, Linn da Quebrada vented to the brothers about her fear of changing clothes and showering in confinement. She is tense because she is a transvestite and is afraid of what they can say outside the house, in case she leaks an intimate photo or video. However, the sisters reassured the singer, saying that they have already paid for “peitinho”.

“I’m sure at some point I paid… you know? That I don’t wear a lot of panties, especially here”, said Maria. When the chat turned to intimate photos, Luciano said he is a person who sends a lot of nudes and has been worried that his photos will leak. The artist confessed that she also sent it, but it’s an old thing.