Marcos Mion rebuts Father Júlio Lancellotti’s comment on social network

after the Father Júlio Lancellotti share on the social network a headline from an article that said that Marcos Mion paid R$ 80,000 for a pair of sneakers used by him in the Globo program “Caldeirão”, the presenter countered the religious, denying the information.

“It causes sadness so much inequality”, wrote the priest in the caption of the publication.

“Dear Father Júlio, I need to make it clear that this news is intended to have exactly that effect: shock. I didn’t and would never pay that amount for a shoe. There is a market of overvaluation of sneakers, like any other product, but I’m not part of it”, explained Mion.

“These sneakers that I have, which reach these values ​​in this parallel market, either I won from the brand or I bought them in the store, at the launch, paying the market value. I am 100% aware of my privileged place and, for that reason, I take it as an obligation to help others, as I have done, for example, by donating and also promoting their causes. I take the opportunity to remind you that I am always available to help you in your great causes and I reiterate the admiration I have for your blessed work”, continued the communicator.

Seeing Marcos Mion’s response, Lancellotti said: “Thankful and touched by the response. United in the fight for the weak and the discarded. The daily coexistence with the poorest hurts us too much. Every day I see the marked feet of so many who even work and can’t even get a slipper. God keep us and Mary too. A hug, Marcos Mion”, concluded the priest.