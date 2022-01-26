Marcos Mion responds to Father Júlio Lancellotti’s criticism for wearing R$80,000 sneakers

A supporter of humanitarian causes especially favorable to those who live on the street, Father Júlio Lancellotti criticized a garment worn by presenter Marcos Mion. After sharing a news story that the Louis Vuitton x Kanye West Don C Patchwork sneaker worn by Mion in the Cauldron would cost BRL 80K, he called it “inequality”.

“It causes sadness so much inequality”, wrote Lancellotti, when tagging the Globo presenter himself in the post. However, minutes later Mion said that he would never pay so much for a pair of sneakers and gave an answer to the priest.

“Dear Father Júlio, I need to make it clear that this news wants to cause exactly that effect: shock. I didn’t pay and would never pay that amount for a sneaker. There is a market of hypervaluation of sneakers like any other product, but I’m not part of it “Mion began.

“These shoes that I have, which reach these values ​​in this parallel market, either I won from the brand or bought in the store, at the launch, paying the market value. I am 100% aware of my privileged place and for that reason I take as an obligation to help others, as I have already done, for example, donating and also publicizing their causes”, he amended, who also said he was at the priest’s disposal.

After everything was clarified, Father Júlio made a new post praising the presenter’s response and thanking him for his words. “Grateful and touched by the response. United in the fight for the weak and discarded. The daily coexistence with the poorest hurts us too much. Every day I see the marked feet of so many who even work and don’t even get a slipper. God keep us and Maria too,” he wrote.