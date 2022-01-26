Maria says she is in love with an affair outside the house

In a conversation with Rodrigo on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Maria confessed that she is thinking about someone who is outside the reality show’s house.

“I’m in love,” said the sister. Rodrigo asked by whom. “A person out there. My trigger,” continued the actress.

Rodrigo then said that he is in the same situation.

“I have a ‘kryptonite’ out there,” said the brother, referring to the element that weakens Superman. “You can’t see and it’s already kind of like that.”

I went six months without seeing the person. Are you aware that I saw the person a week before he was confined? […] The person told me ‘I love you’. In a year, the person didn’t say ‘I love you’, and he said ‘I love you’. Maria

“Did he say that? He or she, I don’t know”, asked Rodrigo.

“It’s him. I sang the song I made for him here. Horrible, very bad”, said the sister, adding that she did not talk to the boy about going to reality.

The paulista asked how old Maria’s affair is.

“I’m afraid to give more information and I don’t know how it is out there. But practically my age”, said the sister.

“Famous?” asked Rodrigo.

“I won’t say anything, no. I can’t! I don’t want them to find out. I don’t want to involve third parties. I don’t want to harm anyone, no”, concluded the confined.

In the conversation, Rodrigo said that he also had an intense relationship before the confinement: “Every day, every hour, I had sex about three times a day.”