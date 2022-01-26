Marilyn Manson denies raping Evan Rachel Wood in music video

Marilyn Manson’s attorney responded to Evan Rachel Wood’s allegations that the actress was raped on camera by the singer while filming a music video in 2007. In a press release, he further accused Wood of fabricating “a blatant lie and easy to refute”.

Since February 2021, Evan has publicly accused Mason, her ex-boyfriend, of sexual abuse. The revelation that the artist had raped her on camera — in the video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses” (2007) — was released in the documentary “Phoenix Rising” (2022).

According to the “Westworld” actress, at the time of filming, she and Mason discussed a simulated sex scene for the music video. However, as soon as the cameras started rolling, Wood claims that her ex actually penetrated her. “I never agreed to it! It was complete chaos and I didn’t feel safe, nobody was taking care of me. I felt disgusting,” she said.

Howard King, Marilyn Manson’s attorney, denied Evan’s allegations in a statement sent to People. He claims that the singer “didn’t have sex with Evan on set” and that “she knows that’s true”. Check out the full statement below:

“Of all the false claims Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner [verdadeiro nome de Marilyn Mason], his imaginative retelling of the production of the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to refute because there were so many witnesses. Evan was not only engaged during the three days of filming, but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut. The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes, using different angles and multiple long pauses between camera settings.”