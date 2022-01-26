Matrix 4: Here’s Why Keanu Reeves’ New Movie Failed At The Box Office

Despite being considered one of the most anticipated films of the last year, Matrix Resurrections suffered a major financial defeat.

One of the most anticipated films of 2021, The Matrix: Resurrections made its theatrical debut at the end of December. With an all-star cast, the feature revived characters like Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), also introducing new faces to once again bring the iconic mythology of the Wachowski sisters to the big screen — which this time relied only on Lana’s direction.

However, it can be said that not everything went as Warner executives had hoped. If in terms of critics Resurrections had mixed reviews, receiving some praise for the refreshment given to the franchise, and disapproval regarding the plot not justifying the existence of another film, speaking of box office, the failure consolidates (more) a big blow. to the coffers of Warner Bros.

That’s because based on data from January of this year, the work has raised, so far, US$148 million worldwide. The numbers could even be good, if we didn’t take into account that we are talking about a blockbuster of worldwide fame, with an investment that approached U$190 million. That is, until now, Matrix has not paid for itself.

To give you an idea of ​​how deep the hole is, in the opening week of the film, a “mere” $10 million was raised, while Spider-Man: No Return Home — the highest grossing of 2021 — took in $260 million (that’s even if you read). Currently, the Marvel movie has a total box office gross of $1.6 billion, and the numbers continue to grow.

If compared to the previous chapters, the financial failure of Resurrections is even more evident, since we started to put on paper titles from the same franchise. While The Matrix (1999) was close to $463 million at the box office, Reloaded reached $741 million and Revolutions $427 million, numbers that will most likely not be reached by the — increasingly possible — last installment of the franchise.

5 movies that failed at the box office and bankrupted the studio

WHY MATRIX RESURRECTIONS HAD SO LOW TICKETS?

We cannot deny that, as with a considerable part of the films released in 2021, Resurrections is yet another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced theater audiences in almost all parts of the globe.

However, this element was certainly not the main responsible for the failure of production, and it is impossible to blame the size of the setback suffered on this factor alone. If we add the Coronavirus to the fact that the film was released with a dangerous proximity to Spider-Man — The Matrix premiered on 12/22, while the Spider-Man movie hit theaters on the 16th — we have an important variable that can help to explain this failure. In terms of marketing, it is possible to say that the hype over the success of Marvel helped to kill the wait for the Neo franchise, possessing the same target audience.





Another possible explanation would be the hybrid release format adopted by Warner in 2021, which debuted its films simultaneously in cinema and on HBO Max, in the United States. The studio has even declared that it will not return to this strategy in 2022, stating that this year’s premieres will reach the streaming catalog more than a month after showing in theaters.

In addition to everything, we cannot disregard the aforementioned mixed reviews suffered by the feature. With film critics divided on the film’s quality of production, part of the hype generated among the fan base began to fade, hindering the going to cinemas of those not so aficionados and contributing to the financial loss.

That is, if during an interview in October of last year, the CEO of Warner, Ann Sarnoff, stated that The Matrix 5 would only depend on the will of Lana Wachowski, with the defeat suffered by Matrix 4 it may be that her words are no longer so true. so.

Matrix: What is the order to watch the movies, including the shorts?