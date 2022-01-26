Mayra Cardi threatens lawsuit after being accused of fatphobia

Influencer Mayra Cardi said she will sue comedian Paulo Vieira in stories published today on her Instagram. She, who regretted the fact that her husband Arthur Aguiar had eaten bread inside the “BBB 22” (TV Globo), was called fatphobic.

In a post already deleted on Twitter, Paulo, a fat man, wrote: “It’s involuntary. But the girl’s fatphobia makes me feel a ‘well done’ for every gaia I’ve ever taken”.

He, despite not mentioning names, makes references to Mayra’s betrayals by her husband, Arthur. Mayra stated that her criticism of the actor’s diet was a joke, and revealed that she was “very upset” in the stories.

“I prefer to believe that people understood that it was a joke and prefer to act maliciously to attract the spotlight, to give the stage. So, ok, you will stage the judge there”, he threatened. “I wanted to make it clear that this will not go unpunished, this person will be prosecuted.”

“Because money has to be used in the best possible way, and in that case if it has to be used to prosecute 1 million people, it will be,” he said.

I don’t allow you to play with a pain so serious that it’s my life, my work . Mayra Cardi

“You accused me of fatphobia, which is an unacceptable thing for me. Something I repudiate, repulse,” she said. “The whole of Brazil knows that I work with weight loss, I’ve lost more than 500 thousand people. So, if there’s a person who has a place to talk about weight loss, that person is me”.

In the video that was controversial on social media, Mayra says that Arthur “couldn’t have eaten bread”. “You just destroyed all the work I did on your little body. Nine kilos were gone for nothing? Thirty days working to have that little body there, beautiful for all Brazil to see, and you eat me bread? Don’t do that!”, scolded.

“If there is someone who knows the pain of a person who fights for respect, who is bullied, who eats emotions… So if there is someone who suffers along with this fight, that someone is me. another way”, said the fitness influencer, in her defense this Tuesday.

“When I play with bread I’m also referring to the health side of gluten, which is extremely inflammatory and causes a lot of allergy,” he continued.

Gluten is a combination of proteins that form the structure of bread. People with greater sensitivity to this component, with celiac disease or wheat allergy should avoid ingesting gluten for health reasons, but there is no scientific proof that it is harmful to the rest of the population.

“There will be a lawsuit, because the internet is no longer no man’s land, these people need to be punished”, threatened the influencer. She listed a group of celebrities she has “lost weight” and said her weight loss program is the only one that “looks at the wound” that would have triggered the weight gain.

Mayra then shared an old video of Paulo making jokes on a talk show referring to his own weight. She even hinted that the comedian read her talk about bread as a fat phobic because of her own prejudice.

]