McDonald’s makes fun of Luciano, from Big Brother Brasil 22

Luciano, participant of Big Brother Brasil 22 (photo: Reproduo/Globoplay)

One way or another, Luciano, from



Big Brother Brazil 22



, is already famous. At the risk of going out on the wall this Tuesday (25/01), the actor and dancer became a big meme on the networks because of the repeated lines about becoming known, his big dream.

In one of the many times Luciano played fair and said he wanted to be very famous, he set an example: “I want to be rich. Millions of cars, millions of apartments on the beachfront. I want to be famous on the Beyonc level.



I don’t want to be able to sit at a McDonald’s for a snack



. People like: ‘Wait a, a photo’.

And the fast food chain didn’t let up. With the popularization of Luciano’s saga in search of fame, McDonald’s decided to make fun of the situation. In the bio of the official profile of the company in Brazil, it is now written:



“The best place for Luciano’s fans from BBB to ask to take a picture with him”



.

McDonald’s bio on the official instagram profile in Brazil (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

A lot of people understood the game as something negative and criticized it, but the Santa Catarina’s own profile embraced the idea. L uciano disputes the public’s preference in a wall with Naiara Azevedo and Natlia.