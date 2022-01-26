Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Leaves Investors Unconcerned

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard, an operation of almost 70 billion dollars, seems to have left Microsoft investors indifferent and unconcerned, who didn’t think to ask a single question during the last meeting with the company.

One surreal situationgiven the relevance of the matter with regard to the video game market: when Activision Blizzard became part of Xbox Game Studios, the balance changed and several players, especially those who had a PlayStation platform, expressed concern about what happened.

“Microsoft investors seem so unconcerned about Activision Blizzard’s massive nearly $70 billion price tag, they’ve made exactly 0 [zero] questions about this during the Q&A segment of today’s earnings conference call,” wrote Benji-Sales.

It’s not a common situation, but it shows how completely Microsoft is trusting what Satya Nadella, the company’s current CEO, is doing. Thus, it seems that any obstacles to this operation will certainly not be posed by Microsoft investors as there are no internal concerns about this deal.