Ministry of Health wants self-test as screening for Covid – 01/26/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

In response to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), the Ministry of Health pointed out that the self-test would become a new screening tool for the PNE (National Testing Expansion Plan for Covid-19).

In this way, the person with the positive result should seek a health care unit or telecare so that a health professional, using the strategies already put in place by the folder, can confirm the diagnosis, notify and provide relevant guidelines for surveillance and assistance in health.

The Diagnose for Care program was launched in 2020 to expand testing in Brazil. It was updated last year, with the launch of the PNE.

Anvisa did not approve the use of Covid-19 self-test in Brazil on January 19. The reading was that the technical note from the Ministry of Health had gaps, for example, on how to notify the confirmation of infection and how to guide patients.

Anvisa informs, in a note, that it received on Tuesday (25) information regarding public policy with self-tests. The regulatory agency said that it will analyze and adjust the proposal to the text of the resolution already made, submit it to Anvisa’s attorney and deliberate. There is no deadline yet.

The Ministry of Health also said that with the regulation of the self-test by Anvisa, it can only be marketed in pharmacies with and without manipulation, serving as a new tool to expand the testing of Covid-19.

“With the citizen testing himself and, if positive, the identification of Covid-19 cases and self-isolation is increased. The main objective is to expand the population’s access to one more test to identify contaminated people, carry out isolation, reduce the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 virus and thus interrupt the chain of transmission of Covid-19 and the pandemic”, he said in the technical note.

The folder justified that the self-test is a new tool that, along with vaccination, the use of masks and physical distancing, plays an important role in the response to the pandemic in other countries. Self-tests can be used if individuals show symptoms of Covid-19 or have been exposed to the virus.

The folder indicates the self-test to expand the testing of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals and their possible contacts. In this way, early isolation and breaking the chain of transmission could occur. In addition to directing the timely referral to the care network.

It would also serve for the person to come out of isolation after a negative test result, as long as they are asymptomatic and within the recommended period.

The self-test should not be performed to present a negative Covid-19 test on international travel; for sick leave purposes; to be carried out by third parties.

It is not yet indicated to define diagnosis and for people with severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, saturation below 95%, mental confusion, signs of dehydration. These individuals need to immediately seek assistance at a health facility.

As the exam would be seen as a screening, the folder also highlighted that it would not be mandatory to report the result of the self-test to the Ministry of Health.

The package insert should include the best time to perform the test, which is usually from the 1st to the 7th day of the onset of symptoms and asymptomatic individuals should perform the test from the 5th day of contact with a confirmed case.

You should also inform that the Health Dial, by phone 136, of the Ministry of Health, will be prepared to inform you about signs and symptoms related to Covid-19.

The test registration applicant must also provide the user with a telephone communication channel to guide and forward the interested party’s demands about the product.