‘Mock sex’, claims Marilyn Manson on rape allegation

Marilyn Mansonwho was accused of rape by the actress Evan Rachel Woodduring the recording of hot scenes in the video “Heart-Shaped Glasses”, in 2007, denies that the crime took place.

Manson’s lawyer, Howard King, sent a statement, on Tuesday (25), to the newspaper “The Guardian” with the singer’s position.

“Of all the false accusations Evan Rachel Wood has made against Brian Warner [nome de batismo de Manson], his creative version of the Heart-Shaped Glass clip recordings 15 years ago is the most brazen and the easiest to refute, as there were multiple witnesses. Evan was not only completely coherent and involved during the three days of shooting, but also very committed in the pre- and post-production weeks with planning and editing the final cut. The simulated sex scene lasted several hours, with multiple takes at different angles and with several pauses during camera changes. Brian didn’t fuck Evan on that set and she knows that’s true.”

In a new documentary, Rachel claims that the singer actually “penetrated” her during a sex scene that was supposed to be simulated, saying that he “never agreed” with the situation. According to Wood, she was offered absinthe during filming, and she was “barely conscious” at the time of the scene in question.

