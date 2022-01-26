More than 50 patients await hospitalization vacancies in Covid beds by SUS in Bauru | Bauru and Marília

With the worsening of the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the cities of the center-west of São Paulo, the occupation of beds destined for patients with the disease is close to overcrowding.

Situation that reflects in the queue for a specialized vacancy. The wait for beds has increased and worries health authorities in the two largest cities in the center-west of São Paulo: Bauru and Marília.

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin released on Monday night (24), Bauru (SP) has 10 exclusive ICU beds for patients with Covid-19, all busy at the State Hospital. According to the city hall, of these 10 beds, half are for patients in the city and the other 5 are for patients in the region.

Currently, 55 people are on the waiting list for a hospital bed for Covid-19, 9 for the ICU and 46 for the ward. Also according to the city hall, on average, it has taken six days to open a vacancy in the ICU and four days in the ward for patients.

Also on Monday, there was confirmation of five more deaths from the disease in the city, adding 15 in the last ten days. In total, there are 1,261 deaths from Covid and 64,654 positive cases, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bauru Prefecture pointed out that the field hospital for Covid that worked in the Covid Ready Service (PAC) should be reactivated this week, to improve the service network for these patients.

The report of TV HAS questioned the State Government about the possibility of increasing the number of beds in the city, which informed that, if necessary, the expansion of assistance will be carried out, in conjunction with the municipalities.

In Marília (SP), Hospital das Clínicas (HC), a reference in care for cases of coronavirus in the region, has registered a waiting list for beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and infirmary.

According to the HC, this Monday, 35 patients were in the queue of the Central System for Regulation of Health Services Offers (Cross) awaiting vacancy, 20 for ward beds and 15 for ICU beds.

The bulletin released on Tuesday (25) shows that the HC recorded 32 patients from 17 cities in the ICU, of which 26 tested positive and 6 suspected cases. In this hospital, the occupancy rate is at 97%according to the advisory.

Regarding the Unimar Hospital, the Covid ICU has 6 beds occupied, which corresponds to 100%. The Santa Casa of the municipality, the occupancy rate is at 50%as 1 bed is occupied and 1 is available.

The Marília Health Department reported this Monday morning that the occupation of Covid ICU and clinical beds has grown again in the three hospitals in the municipality, HC, Santa Casa and Hospital da Unimar, reaching a total of 95% for ICU and 81.40% for clinicians.

At the beginning of this month, the Department of Health made 30 infirmary beds available at the Unimar hospital to attend to general respiratory cases and that has been gradually hiring ICU beds, expanded from 4 to 6, for specific cases of Covid.

In total, of the 40 ICU Covid beds available in Marília in all hospitals, 38 are occupied, which corresponds to a 95% occupancy rate.

Regional Department of Health

Regarding the Regional Department of Health (DRS) of Marília, which encompasses the municipality and other cities in the region, the State Health Department informed that it occupies the post of third highest rate in the entire state of SP, with 71.4% of beds occupied.

For the DRS of Bauru, at the moment, the State Health reported that the rate is 42.5%, the lowest among the 17 DRS in the state of SP, for the 85 ICU beds. Regarding the infirmary beds, there are about 253 exclusive for Covid-19, which registered an occupancy of 54.9%.

