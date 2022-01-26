More than 60% of workers’ salary readjustments were below inflation in 2021

Although the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) has accumulated more than 10%, in 2021, the average readjustment obtained by workers through collective bargaining was 9.5%, according to the “Salariometer” of the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe). That is, most of the readjustments were not enough to cover average inflation.

In the distribution of readjustments, 67.2% of collective bargaining for the application of salary readjustments for private sector workers ended 2021 below the INPC, accumulated in the period. Last year, 19.7% of the adjustments remained the same and only 13.1% exceeded the price index.

According to the “Salariometer”, the base dates up to May must have a cumulative 2-digit INPC. As of June, forecasts for inflation begin to fall, reaching 5% in December.

According to the survey, the last three years have been difficult for workers. In 2019 and 2020, the median readjustment had tied with inflation. In the pandemic and especially in 2021, the presence of escalation and ceiling for the application of readjustments grew. Between 2020 and 2021, part of the benefits lost from inflation. The contribution of labor unions grew 15.7% for an average accumulated INPC of 9%.

See the most impacted sectors

Service sector workers had the smallest gains in salary negotiations. The difference between the adjustment in relation to the INPC was 38.9%. Check the table below with the data by sector and the comparison in relation to the regions of the country.

